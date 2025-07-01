Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV trimmed its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $19,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at $236,000. Sovran Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 40.5% during the first quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.9% during the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.1% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, WJ Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at $254,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PM shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Argus raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.80.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of PM opened at $182.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.52. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.80 and a 1-year high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 122.40% and a net margin of 8.43%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.34%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

