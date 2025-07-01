Argent Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Argent Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 73.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,279 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 3,554 shares during the quarter. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Boeing by 474.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 167.2% in the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of Boeing to a “cautious” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up from $205.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Melius upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.77.

Boeing Stock Down 2.2%

BA opened at $209.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $198.86 and its 200-day moving average is $180.35. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $128.88 and a 52-week high of $218.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.43.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.13) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In other Boeing news, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total transaction of $650,198.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,513 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,472.31. The trade was a 13.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $132,019.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 13,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,734,860.24. The trade was a 4.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,511,370. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

