Insider Selling: Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) Director Sells 8,852 Shares of Stock

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Free Report) Director Nitin Kaushal sold 8,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $61,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 126,843 shares in the company, valued at $887,901. This represents a 6.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Nitin Kaushal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 27th, Nitin Kaushal sold 34,100 shares of Viemed Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $239,041.00.

Viemed Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of VMD opened at $6.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.08 million, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $6.14 and a one year high of $9.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.79 and a 200 day moving average of $7.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viemed Healthcare

Viemed Healthcare ( NASDAQ:VMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Viemed Healthcare had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 5.28%. The business had revenue of $59.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.60 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VMD. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Viemed Healthcare by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 646,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after buying an additional 296,481 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 373,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 349,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 196.5% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 328,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 217,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Viemed Healthcare by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 304,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME) and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. It provides respiratory disease management solutions, including treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include non-invasive ventilation, percussion vests, and other therapies; and invasive and non-invasive ventilation and related equipment and supplies to patients suffering from COPD.

