Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Sells 189 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Journey Beyond Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Journey Beyond Wealth LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,875,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,415,000 after acquiring an additional 64,150 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VSS opened at $134.39 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $102.76 and a 1 year high of $134.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.63 and its 200 day moving average is $119.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

