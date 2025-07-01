Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Takes Position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr October (NYSEARCA:ZOCT)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr October (NYSEARCA:ZOCT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. owned 0.91% of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr October as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZOCT. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr October in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr October during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr October during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr October in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr October in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000.

Get Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 1 Yr October alerts:

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr October Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of ZOCT opened at $25.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.37. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr October has a twelve month low of $24.61 and a twelve month high of $26.02.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr October Profile

The Innovator 1 Yr October (ZOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a one year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure ZOCT was launched on Sep 30, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZOCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr October (NYSEARCA:ZOCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 1 Yr October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 1 Yr October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.