Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Sells 489 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.3% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Diageo by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diageo Price Performance

DEO opened at $100.89 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.58. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $99.26 and a 52 week high of $142.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DEO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

