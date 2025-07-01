Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $947,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 103,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,270,000 after buying an additional 52,218 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 63,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,447,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth $977,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 15.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,685,000 after acquiring an additional 10,853 shares during the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MMC opened at $218.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $107.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.83. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.21 and a 1 year high of $248.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.77.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.08 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 16.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $550,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 13,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,326,412. This trade represents a 14.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $281.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $246.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.93.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

