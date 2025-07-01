Valley National Advisers Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Valley National Advisers Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 309.5% in the 1st quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of BATS IFRA opened at $49.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.99. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $39.94 and a twelve month high of $51.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.57.

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

