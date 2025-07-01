Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Holdings Lowered by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 554,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,327 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 1.4% of KBC Group NV’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $458,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% in the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $779.35 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $677.09 and a 1 year high of $972.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $779.41 and its 200 day moving average is $800.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $738.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.41, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.41.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.51% and a net margin of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $936.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, June 20th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,011.61.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

