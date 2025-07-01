Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 40.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Intuit by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. CLSA assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $900.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on Intuit from $730.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $850.00 target price on Intuit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $825.00 price target (up from $785.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $785.00 price objective (up from $720.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $793.05.

Insider Activity

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 25,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.25, for a total value of $19,293,708.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 22,796 shares in the company, valued at $17,148,291. This trade represents a 52.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 16,700 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $729.16, for a total value of $12,176,972.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,844,325.16. This trade represents a 41.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 272,896 shares of company stock valued at $204,351,942. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $787.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.71 billion, a PE ratio of 63.93, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $704.91 and its 200 day moving average is $639.06. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $532.65 and a fifty-two week high of $791.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.89 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 21.46%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 33.77%.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.