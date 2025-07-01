iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB) Shares Bought by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB – Free Report) by 51.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIVB. Meridian Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Financial LLC now owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 24,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,506,000. SFG Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,583,000. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of DIVB opened at $50.19 on Tuesday. iShares Core Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $41.80 and a 1-year high of $51.14. The stock has a market cap of $923.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.16.

iShares Core Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF (DIVB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend and Buyback index. The fund tracks an index of all-cap US stocks that have a history of dividend payments and\u002For share buybacks. DIVB was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

