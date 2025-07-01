Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 27,980 Shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lessened its position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Free Report) by 93.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,980 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Semiconductors ETF were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,495,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,896 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 101,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 101,600.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period.

Invesco Semiconductors ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PSI opened at $59.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.95. Invesco Semiconductors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.64 and a fifty-two week high of $67.33. The company has a market capitalization of $723.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 1.39.

Invesco Semiconductors ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

