Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 6,527 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lessened its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 84.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,527 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Down 0.6%

WSM opened at $163.26 on Tuesday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.33 and a twelve month high of $219.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $160.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.72.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 52.79%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.48 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on WSM shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Karalyn Yearout sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.53, for a total transaction of $1,212,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,505 shares in the company, valued at $2,501,002.65. This trade represents a 32.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 4,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.11, for a total transaction of $628,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 38,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,031,138.68. The trade was a 9.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,915 shares of company stock valued at $7,527,346. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

