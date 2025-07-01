Valley National Advisers Inc. Acquires 39 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. American National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 189.4% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD stock opened at $304.83 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $214.49 and a fifty-two week high of $317.63. The firm has a market cap of $101.63 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $306.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.95.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

