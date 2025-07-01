Valley National Advisers Inc. Purchases 3,810 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 105.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAVE. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 698.6% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Main Street Group LTD grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 225.8% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Up 5.4%

Shares of PAVE opened at $43.68 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.35. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $32.65 and a 1-year high of $46.18. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.24.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.