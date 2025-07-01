KBC Group NV Buys 158,026 Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 51.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 464,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,026 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $22,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,473,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,340,000 after buying an additional 894,562 shares in the last quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $614,000. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 46,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after buying an additional 26,329 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,677,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,914,000. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADM shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Archer Daniels Midland Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of ADM opened at $52.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.56 and a 200 day moving average of $48.67. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $40.98 and a fifty-two week high of $66.08. The firm has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 1.63%. The business had revenue of $20.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Archer Daniels Midland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.86%.

Archer Daniels Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

