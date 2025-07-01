Valley National Advisers Inc. Buys 16 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 0.7% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. FWG Holdings LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Applied Finance Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY opened at $779.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $779.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $800.01. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $677.09 and a 12-month high of $972.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $738.62 billion, a PE ratio of 63.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.41.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.30). The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 85.51%. The business’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 48.82%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $892.00 to $888.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,011.61.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

