Sovran Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE)

Sovran Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 122.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 739.1% during the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celanese

In related news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray acquired 1,479 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.18 per share, for a total transaction of $77,174.22. Following the purchase, the senior vice president directly owned 15,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,120.24. This trade represents a 10.57% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Celanese Stock Performance

CE stock opened at $55.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Celanese Corporation has a 1 year low of $36.29 and a 1 year high of $147.86. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.08.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.20. Celanese had a positive return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Celanese Corporation will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 28th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 28th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently -0.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CE shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Celanese from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Celanese from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Mizuho set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Celanese in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Celanese from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.11.

Celanese Profile

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Stories

