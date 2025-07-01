Sovran Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Sovran Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 49.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,567,000 after purchasing an additional 25,080 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,426,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,335,000 after buying an additional 6,425 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,336,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,157,000 after buying an additional 1,190,154 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,565,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 184,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,281,000 after acquiring an additional 21,742 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $96.10 on Tuesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.99 and a 12-month high of $116.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.98. The firm has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.24, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.64%.

In other news, EVP Michael Read bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.07 per share, for a total transaction of $276,210.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 5,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,845.35. This trade represents a 119.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Dierker acquired 7,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.66 per share, with a total value of $752,547.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 16,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,448.28. This represents a 94.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,575 shares of company stock valued at $4,910,586 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CHD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial set a $110.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.29.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

