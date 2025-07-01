Sovran Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

Sovran Advisors LLC cut its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,477 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FNDB. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF by 200.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $55,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF stock opened at $23.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.83 million, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.95. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $19.95 and a 52-week high of $24.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.19.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI US index. The fund tracks a US equity index, selected and weighted based on three fundamental factors (sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks). FNDB was launched on Aug 8, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

