Sovran Advisors LLC Acquires 1,087 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC)

Sovran Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 87,225.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $385,000. Stonehaven Wealth & Tax Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $388,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $68.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $590.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.91 and a fifty-two week high of $77.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.27.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (GSSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks. The index equally weights four factor-based sub-indices: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. GSSC was launched on Jun 28, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

