Sovran Advisors LLC Has $602,000 Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Sovran Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,005,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,920,000 after purchasing an additional 481,105 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 6,099,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,401,000 after buying an additional 25,469 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,836,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,658,000 after buying an additional 379,922 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,897,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,364,000 after buying an additional 206,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,938,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,200,000 after buying an additional 587,429 shares in the last quarter.

IQLT stock opened at $43.22 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $35.51 and a twelve month high of $43.78. The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.14.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

