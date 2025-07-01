Promising Blue Chip Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – June 28th

Karman, RF Industries, NetSol Technologies, and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth are the five Blue Chip stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blue chip stocks are shares of large, well-established companies with strong balance sheets, a history of steady earnings and reliable dividend payments. Known for their financial stability and resilience in varying market conditions, they’re generally viewed as lower-risk investments suitable for conservative or diversified portfolios. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blue Chip stocks within the last several days.

Karman (KRMN)

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives.

KRMN traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.46. 3,836,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,097. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.34. Karman has a 1-year low of $25.02 and a 1-year high of $51.15.

RF Industries (RFIL)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

RFIL stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.65. The stock had a trading volume of 49,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,131. RF Industries has a twelve month low of $3.27 and a twelve month high of $5.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.29 million, a P/E ratio of -43.46 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.33.

NetSol Technologies (NTWK)

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

NTWK traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,899. The company has a market cap of $34.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.07 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.59. NetSol Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.14 and a 1 year high of $3.34.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth (FBGRX)

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth stock traded up $1.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $235.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.57.

