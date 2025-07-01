Chinese Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – June 28th

Duolingo, Wynn Resorts, Mettler-Toledo International, Diageo, UP Fintech, Regencell Bioscience, and LZ Technology are the seven Chinese stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Chinese stocks are equity shares of companies that are based in mainland China and listed on stock exchanges such as the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges, as well as overseas markets via Hong Kong H-shares and U.S. ADRs. They offer investors a way to participate in China’s economic growth, but come with unique regulatory, currency and market-volatility risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Chinese stocks within the last several days.

Duolingo (DUOL)

Duolingo, Inc. operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Shares of NASDAQ:DUOL traded up $12.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $411.26. 1,579,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,667. The stock has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Duolingo has a fifty-two week low of $145.05 and a fifty-two week high of $544.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $472.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $384.68.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,640,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,586,660. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.37. Wynn Resorts has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $107.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.28.

Mettler-Toledo International (MTD)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

NYSE MTD traded down $8.91 on Friday, hitting $1,184.40. 163,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,672. The company has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,133.98 and its 200 day moving average is $1,198.27. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52 week low of $946.69 and a 52 week high of $1,546.93.

Diageo (DEO)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Shares of Diageo stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.43. 920,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,571. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.58. Diageo has a 1-year low of $99.26 and a 1-year high of $142.73.

UP Fintech (TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

NASDAQ:TIGR traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.42. The stock had a trading volume of 5,601,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,485,401. UP Fintech has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.79.

Regencell Bioscience (RGC)

Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited operates a Traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) bioscience company. It focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of TCM for the treatment of neurocognitive disorders and degeneration, primarily attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and autism spectrum disorder.

NASDAQ:RGC traded down $2.79 on Friday, hitting $17.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 971,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,804. Regencell Bioscience has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $83.60.

LZ Technology (LZMH)

As a holding company with no material operations of its own, LZ Technology conducts its operations through its operating entities formed in the PRC, primarily Lianzhang Portal and its subsidiaries. For the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2023, the Company had a total of 247 and 255 customers, respectively, who entered into contracts with the Company to purchase the Company’s products and services.

Shares of NASDAQ LZMH traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.65. 683,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,173. LZ Technology has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $32.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.48.

