Valley National Advisers Inc. Grows Position in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)

Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Vega Investment Solutions bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $47.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.30. Bank of America Corporation has a 52 week low of $33.07 and a 52 week high of $48.08.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $27.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. Analysts predict that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.95%.

BAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Cowen started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus cut their price target on Bank of America from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Bank of America from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.65.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

