Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Shares Sold by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management cut its stake in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,095 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Janus International Group were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Janus International Group by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Janus International Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Applied Fundamental Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus International Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Applied Fundamental Research LLC now owns 790,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,811,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Janus International Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 80,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JBI opened at $8.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.99 and a 52 week high of $15.24.

Janus International Group ( NYSE:JBI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Janus International Group had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $210.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Janus International Group announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 15th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Janus International Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

