Valley National Advisers Inc. Purchases 720 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 18,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 9,653 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 76,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,583,000 after acquiring an additional 15,367 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,379,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,129,000 after purchasing an additional 143,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $117.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.56. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.01 and a fifty-two week high of $122.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.81.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

