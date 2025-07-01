Kendall Capital Management Reduces Holdings in Coty (NYSE:COTY)

Kendall Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of Coty (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,835 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Coty were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Coty by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,214,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,120 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Coty by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,318,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,315 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Coty by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,824,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,379,000 after purchasing an additional 37,412 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,096,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,839 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Coty during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,401,000. 42.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE COTY opened at $4.65 on Tuesday. Coty has a 1-year low of $4.46 and a 1-year high of $10.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.69, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COTY. BNP Paribas downgraded Coty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.65 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Coty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Coty from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of Coty in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.80.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

