Ondo InsurTech Plc (LON:ONDO) Insider Kevin Withington Purchases 682 Shares

Ondo InsurTech Plc (LON:ONDO – Get Free Report) insider Kevin Withington acquired 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of £150.04 ($206.04).

Kevin Withington also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 29th, Kevin Withington acquired 600 shares of Ondo InsurTech stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 25 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of £150 ($205.99).

On Monday, April 14th, Kevin Withington sold 49,429 shares of Ondo InsurTech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.44), for a total value of £15,817.28 ($21,721.07).

Ondo InsurTech Stock Up 4.7%

Shares of ONDO stock opened at GBX 22.50 ($0.31) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £27.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 0.85. Ondo InsurTech Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 12.50 ($0.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 44 ($0.60). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 25.98 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 32.59.

About Ondo InsurTech

Ondo InsurTech Plc is a world-leading provider of claims prevention technology for home insurers. Ondo’s focus is on the global scale-up of LeakBot, technology that prevents water damage claims in homes. Water damage is the single biggest cause of home insurance claims, accounting for $17 billion annually in the USA and UK combined.

