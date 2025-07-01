Kendall Capital Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL)

Kendall Capital Management reduced its position in Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 25 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 175.0% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 33 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 59.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,057.60 on Tuesday. Texas Pacific Land Corporation has a twelve month low of $724.75 and a twelve month high of $1,769.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,221.85 and its 200 day moving average is $1,267.70. The company has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.91 and a beta of 1.12.

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.27 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $195.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.00 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 63.24% and a return on equity of 40.04%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.02%.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

