Kendall Capital Management Raises Holdings in Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:GBX)

Kendall Capital Management increased its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) by 40.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc grew its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc now owns 21,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $586,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 40,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 8,908 shares in the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Greenbrier Companies

In other Greenbrier Companies news, COO William J. Krueger sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 36,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,762,272. The trade was a 5.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Greenbrier Companies Price Performance

Shares of GBX stock opened at $45.87 on Tuesday. Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.77 and a 12 month high of $71.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 7th. The transportation company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $762.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.53 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th.

About Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

