Kendall Capital Management Lowers Stock Position in Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC)

Kendall Capital Management lowered its stake in Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) by 30.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,505 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WNC. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Wabash National by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 210,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National in the fourth quarter worth $644,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wabash National by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 925,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,862,000 after acquiring an additional 69,514 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the fourth quarter valued at $2,827,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 182.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 21,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 13,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Wabash National from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd.

Wabash National Stock Performance

Wabash National stock opened at $10.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $446.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Wabash National Corporation has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $24.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.49 and its 200-day moving average is $12.05.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.32). Wabash National had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $380.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Wabash National Corporation will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Wabash National’s payout ratio is currently -20.65%.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

