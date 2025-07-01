Kendall Capital Management Buys 2,600 Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Kendall Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,360 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management owned about 0.06% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at $2,432,000. Amundi increased its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 188.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 15,568 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 10,168 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 12,780 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc increased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 540.6% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 16,578 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 13,990 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on COLL shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Collegium Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.75.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Trading Down 1.2%

COLL opened at $29.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.23 and a 52 week high of $42.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.51. The company has a market capitalization of $950.14 million, a P/E ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.63.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.01). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 99.08%. The firm had revenue of $177.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Collegium Pharmaceutical

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, Director John Gordon Freund sold 6,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total value of $202,122.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 70,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,547.96. This trade represents a 8.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

