Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Purchases 4,647 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (BATS:EALT)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (BATS:EALT – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,647 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EALT. Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 5.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 13,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. now owns 49,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly in the 1st quarter worth $651,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly during the 1st quarter worth about $1,094,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly in the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly Stock Performance

BATS EALT opened at $32.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $129.05 million, a PE ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.84. Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly has a 52-week low of $27.94 and a 52-week high of $33.41.

Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (EALT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (ticker: SPY), up to a cap while buffering the first 5-15% decline. The fund resets its buffer and cap levels every three months EALT was launched on Sep 30, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

