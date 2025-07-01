Kendall Capital Management Has $505,000 Stake in Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC)

Kendall Capital Management lowered its holdings in Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,535 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Skylands Capital LLC increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 90,475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Owens Corning by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 634,783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,659,000 after buying an additional 272,367 shares in the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the 1st quarter worth about $655,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in Owens Corning by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 107,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,387,000 after acquiring an additional 7,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 7.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI set a $165.00 price target on Owens Corning in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $235.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Owens Corning from $203.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.80.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

OC stock opened at $137.66 on Tuesday. Owens Corning Inc has a 1-year low of $123.41 and a 1-year high of $214.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 48.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.36.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.15. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Owens Corning Inc will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.18%.

Owens Corning announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase 12,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

