Kendall Capital Management Lowers Stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Kendall Capital Management lessened its holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,760 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 316.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. WealthCollab LLC boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 446.0% in the 4th quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 340.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 54.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Albertsons Companies

In other Albertsons Companies news, EVP Omer Gajial sold 47,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total value of $1,015,122.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 162,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,488,730.74. The trade was a 22.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:ACI opened at $21.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $23.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.04.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $18.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.78 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 41.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ACI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Friday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.36.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

