Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,887 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,980 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 2.7% of Kendall Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $9,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $275.65 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.50 and a 1 year high of $277.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 103.24, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $231.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 22.64%. The business had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, April 7th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 88.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 36,350 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.27, for a total value of $9,497,164.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 325,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,066,115.49. This trade represents a 10.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.28, for a total transaction of $12,664,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 415,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,353,335.68. This represents a 10.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 854,716 shares of company stock worth $221,433,761. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVGO. Barclays lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Broadcom

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.