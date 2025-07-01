Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,887 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,887 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA stock opened at $83.29 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.95 and a fifty-two week high of $84.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.35.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.