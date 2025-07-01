Sunbelt Securities Inc. Acquires 716 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 730.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter worth about $240,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter worth about $306,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter worth about $1,823,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter worth about $321,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

GLDM stock opened at $65.52 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a twelve month low of $45.97 and a twelve month high of $68.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.14.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

