Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Grows Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 729,511 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $66,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,870,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $789,680,000 after buying an additional 552,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 59,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after buying an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DELL shares. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Dell Technologies from $185.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.00.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 10,000,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.27, for a total transaction of $1,222,700,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 25,912,241 shares in the company, valued at $3,168,289,707.07. The trade was a 27.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 625,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total value of $78,875,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 960,050 shares in the company, valued at $121,158,310. This represents a 39.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,113,977 shares of company stock valued at $1,471,321,229 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of DELL stock opened at $122.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $83.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.01. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.25 and a fifty-two week high of $150.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.99.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.13). Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 226.48%. The firm had revenue of $23.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.49%.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

