Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Increases Position in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 161.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,326,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 818,354 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.82% of GitLab worth $62,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in GitLab in the fourth quarter worth $279,089,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in GitLab by 276.9% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,155,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,221 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in GitLab by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,034,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,160 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in GitLab by 4,042.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,455,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in GitLab by 572.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,094,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,654,000 after purchasing an additional 931,396 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down from $63.00) on shares of GitLab in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of GitLab in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of GitLab from $85.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of GitLab in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of GitLab from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.59.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLB opened at $45.11 on Tuesday. GitLab Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.90 and a 1 year high of $74.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.38 and its 200 day moving average is $53.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 451.10 and a beta of 0.75.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $214.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.21 million. GitLab had a net margin of 2.17% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. GitLab’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that GitLab Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GitLab news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $2,386,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 344,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,251,329.20. This represents a 11.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 129,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.32, for a total transaction of $5,476,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 551,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,360,513.04. This trade represents a 18.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 509,950 shares of company stock worth $23,238,267 in the last ninety days. 21.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

