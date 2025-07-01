Sunbelt Securities Inc. Reduces Position in SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. trimmed its position in SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 318 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBAC. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in SBA Communications by 352.5% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,346,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,497,167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,722,740 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $268,287,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in SBA Communications by 23,553.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,126,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,064 shares in the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON grew its stake in SBA Communications by 27,449.9% in the fourth quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 991,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,016,000 after purchasing an additional 987,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in SBA Communications by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,781,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,015,000 after purchasing an additional 565,137 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $234.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.62. The company has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.78. SBA Communications Corporation has a 12-month low of $187.06 and a 12-month high of $252.64.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.91%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SBAC. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $268.00 price target (up from $265.00) on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Bank of America began coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $247.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SBAC

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jack Langer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.59, for a total transaction of $1,202,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,531,487.98. The trade was a 32.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.