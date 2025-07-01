DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. cut its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 929,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,873 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $69,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DD stock opened at $68.57 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.18. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.77 and a 52 week high of $90.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a PE ratio of -360.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.05.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently -863.16%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.92.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

