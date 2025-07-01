Analyzing Tofutti Brands (TOFB) and Its Competitors

Risk & Volatility

Tofutti Brands has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tofutti Brands’ competitors have a beta of 0.83, meaning that their average share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tofutti Brands and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tofutti Brands $8.82 million -$860,000.00 -5.13 Tofutti Brands Competitors $8.08 billion $399.01 million 23.73

Tofutti Brands’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Tofutti Brands. Tofutti Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

5.1% of Tofutti Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.9% of shares of all “FOOD – MISC/DIVERSIFIED” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Tofutti Brands shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of shares of all “FOOD – MISC/DIVERSIFIED” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Tofutti Brands and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tofutti Brands -8.77% -22.85% -18.67% Tofutti Brands Competitors -3.77% -16.96% 1.87%

Summary

Tofutti Brands competitors beat Tofutti Brands on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

About Tofutti Brands

Tofutti Brands Inc. engages in the development, production, and marketing of plant based, dairy free vegan frozen desserts, cheeses, and other food products under the TOFUTTI brand in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers frozen desserts, including frozen sandwiches and chocolate wafers; ice cream sandwiches; dairy free vegan cheese products, such as cream cheese, sour cream, cheese slices, and dairy free ricotta cheese alternatives; spreads; and frozen food products. It sells its products through independent unaffiliated food brokers to distributors, as well as on a direct basis to retail chain accounts or to warehouse accounts that directly service chain accounts. Tofutti Brands, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is based in Cranford, New Jersey.

