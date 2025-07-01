Financial Analysis: B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) versus US Foods (NYSE:USFD)

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) and B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

US Foods has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, B&G Foods has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get US Foods alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares US Foods and B&G Foods”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio US Foods $37.88 billion 0.47 $494.00 million $2.18 35.31 B&G Foods $1.93 billion 0.18 -$251.25 million ($2.66) -1.59

US Foods has higher revenue and earnings than B&G Foods. B&G Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than US Foods, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.8% of US Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.2% of B&G Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of US Foods shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of B&G Foods shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for US Foods and B&G Foods, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score US Foods 0 1 10 2 3.08 B&G Foods 1 4 0 0 1.80

US Foods presently has a consensus price target of $77.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.03%. B&G Foods has a consensus price target of $7.30, suggesting a potential upside of 72.17%. Given B&G Foods’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe B&G Foods is more favorable than US Foods.

Profitability

This table compares US Foods and B&G Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets US Foods 1.38% 15.58% 5.39% B&G Foods -11.16% 7.00% 1.41%

Summary

US Foods beats B&G Foods on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About US Foods

(Get Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations. The company was formerly known as USF Holding Corp. and changed its name to US Foods Holding Corp. in February 2016. US Foods Holding Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Rosemont, Illinois.

About B&G Foods

(Get Free Report)

B&G Foods, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through the following segments: Specialty, Meals, Frozen & Vegetables, and Spices & Flavor Solutions. The Specialty segment includes, among others, the Crisco, Clabber Girl, Bear Creek, Polaner, Underwood, B&G, Grandma’s, New York Style, Don Pepino, Sclafani, B&M, Baker’s Joy, Regina, TrueNorth, Static Guard, SugarTwin and Brer Rabbit brands. The Meals segment focuses on the Ortega, Maple Grove Farms, Cream of Wheat, Las Palmas, Victoria, Mama Mary’s, Spring Tree, McCann’s, Carey’s and Vermont Maid brands. The Frozen & Vegetables segment consists of Green Giant and Le Sueur brands. The Spices & Flavor Solutions segment offers Dash, Spice Islands, Weber, Ac’cent, Tone’s, Trappey’s, Durkee and Wright’s brands. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar. Its brands include Back to Nature, Bear Creek, Cream of Wheat, Green Giant, Mrs. Dash, and Ortega. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.