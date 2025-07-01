Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 2,429 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,429 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $30,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gold Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 13.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,037,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,099,000 after acquiring an additional 124,386 shares during the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 8.2% in the first quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 47,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 223.6% in the first quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after acquiring an additional 18,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Dbs Bank downgraded PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.75.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $132.04 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.60 and a 12-month high of $180.91. The stock has a market cap of $181.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.64 and a 200-day moving average of $142.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.01). PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 83.68%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.