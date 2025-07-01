Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Position in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its position in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 409,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 42,090 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $38,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCCO. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 7.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SCCO shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $84.00 to $83.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.50.

Southern Copper Price Performance

SCCO stock opened at $101.14 on Tuesday. Southern Copper Corporation has a 52 week low of $74.11 and a 52 week high of $118.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.01.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 39.39%. Analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Corporation will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.27%.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

