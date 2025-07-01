Curbline Properties Corp. (NYSE:CURB) EVP Conor Fennerty Sells 28,000 Shares

Curbline Properties Corp. (NYSE:CURB – Get Free Report) EVP Conor Fennerty sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $638,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 176,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,027,333.60. The trade was a 13.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Curbline Properties Stock Performance

NYSE CURB opened at $22.75 on Tuesday. Curbline Properties Corp. has a 12 month low of $20.16 and a 12 month high of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 27.77 and a quick ratio of 27.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.95 and a 200-day moving average of $23.45.

Get Curbline Properties alerts:

Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $38.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.51 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Curbline Properties Corp. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curbline Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Curbline Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.68.

View Our Latest Analysis on CURB

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Curbline Properties

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Curbline Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Curbline Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Curbline Properties by 390.2% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Curbline Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Curbline Properties by 215.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period.

About Curbline Properties

(Get Free Report)

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Curbline Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curbline Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.