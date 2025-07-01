Albion Financial Group UT Sells 1,067 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Albion Financial Group UT reduced its stake in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 28.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 174,998 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,124,000 after purchasing an additional 58,720 shares in the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 91.4% during the first quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc now owns 11,776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 5,623 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 101,851 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,385,000 after buying an additional 24,586 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 34.8% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 29,428 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 7,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,752 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,690,000 after acquiring an additional 15,250 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $83.05 on Tuesday. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.42 and a 1-year high of $109.58. The company has a current ratio of 16.49, a quick ratio of 13.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 41.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.57.

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $59.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.61 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.40%.

In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 76,868 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total transaction of $6,594,505.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,796,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,146,013.57. This trade represents a 4.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,556,857. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

