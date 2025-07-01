Monument Capital Management Decreases Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Monument Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 55.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,375 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 338.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 522,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,304,000 after purchasing an additional 403,267 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Financial LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 14.7% during the first quarter. Convergence Financial LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 516,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,841,000 after buying an additional 11,622 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

OMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $116.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $99.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays cut Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.43.

Shares of OMC opened at $72.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.30. The stock has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.93. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.37 and a 1-year high of $107.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

